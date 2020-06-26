Former AMF Alley Now a Bowlero Facility

A renovated bowling entertainment center is now reopened – again – after being mostly closed since September. The Bowlero Chico Bowling Alley, formerly AMF Orchard Lanes, opened early last week. It reopened following the renovations and name change in March, but was only open for two weeks before having to close due to COVID-19-related shutdown orders.

According to Action News Now, the Chico, Calif., center requires guests to wear face masks in order to enter the bowling alley and the facility’s new arcade. Pro shop manager Patrick Young said they’re cleaning the lanes and balls after each new group comes in. Employees are also temperature check before clocking in.

Learn more at www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-chico.