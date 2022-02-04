Ford Plans to Add Escape Room Feature

You’ve heard of the Ford Escape, but what about the Ford Escape Room? Power Nation TV reports that the automaker recently announced a feature that would allow you to transform a Mustang Mach-E into its own escape room.

“Just like the real interactive puzzle games, this feature will give players clues and instructions to complete a mission they’ve been assigned,” they wrote. “This includes searching for letters and numbers found throughout the vehicle, as well as giving the game some control over the vehicle like the air-conditioning, speakers and electric seats to boost the playability of the game.”

The escape room concept is still in its beginning stages, but you can click here to watch a sample video to see what players can expect.