Florida Theme Parks Officially Reopening

Universal Orlando and Legoland Florida Resort are two of the Sunshine State theme parks reopening next week, based on the governor’s recent executive order. Legoland is slated to open Monday, June 1, and Universal will be ready to go on Friday, June 5.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Universal Orlando’s Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay has the reopening support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and will be the first of the big three theme parks to welcome back tourists. Walt Disney World and SeaWorld could present their plans to a county task force as early as next week, the report said. Visitors can expect mandatory face coverings and temperature screenings, which have already been in place at Universal CityWalk, the shopping and restaurant district that opened there last week. The parks will also limit capacity. Click herefor more information on the measures put in place.

Meanwhile, 40 miles south in Winter Haven, Legoland is opening with 50% capacity, temperature checks, employees will be required to wear masks (guests encouraged to do so) and there will be spacing restrictions in the parking lot, too. Learn all of their COVID-19-related practices at www.legoland.com/florida/about-us/operations-update.