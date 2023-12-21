Florida Pinballer New Guinness Record Holder

In the fall, Andrew Robishaw of Valrico, Fla., broke the record title for the longest marathon playing pinball – coming in at a time of 62 hours and 21 minutes, according to Guinness World Records.

He was motivated to attempt the record by the Batcave in Lakeland, Fla., which is reportedly one of the largest private pinball collections in the world. The record was previously set by Wayne Tedder of Canada at 48 hours.

Robishaw played on a Stranger Things pinball machine throughout the effort, which was streamed live on Twitch.