Florida Governor Cancels All Local Covid Rules

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida recently declared the state’s Covid-19 emergency over, signing an executive order that invalidates all remaining local orders. He also signed a bill into law that bans businesses from asking anyone to provide proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, according to the Miami Herald.

“I think it’s the evidence-based thing to do,” he said. “I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data you don’t believe in the science….We are no longer in the state of emergency.”

The executive order negates any mask or social distancing rule certain localities may have still had in place, though many are fighting back. “We are still in an emergency,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We have fewer than half of our people vaccinated. We have new variants threatening us.”