Florida Comic Con Coming This November

For the first time, Florida Comic Con will be gracing the Sunshine State this year, from Nov. 4-5 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

According to Valdosta Today, among the exhibits will be an arcade with vintage video games, pinball machines and board games – and tournaments as well.

Tickets are available for $25 a day or $40 for the weekend. No details yet on the lineup of celebrities and comic artists expected but you’ll be able to find those details at www.tuckerciviccenter.com when they’re available.