Florida Bowling Alley Has New Name, New Owners

The former Saint Lucie Lanes is now Lucie Lanes thanks to former employees who decided to take the reins after a prolonged closure.

“I thought this bowling center could be good and we both love bowling,” said new co-owner Laura Belschner of she and husband Jason. Belschner worked at Saint Lucie lanes for 16 years until Covid forced it shut last year, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers. She planned to return when it reopened, but it didn’t. The previous owner was reportedly a South Florida lawyer who wasn’t there much.

Then a real estate investor bought the plaza that housed the bowling alley and looked for someone to lease it. Enter the Belschners (Jason, by the way, used to run the pro shop inside the center.)

“We want it to be different,” Belschner said. “We aren’t Saint Lucie Lanes. We’re Lucie Lanes, run by Laura and Jason, who you’re going to see every day and you know already.”