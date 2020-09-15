Florida Bars Begin Serving Food to Reopen

Florida bars have been required to serve food as they reopen, and they’ve been doing so quite differently, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Some bars in the state are meeting the requirements by serving customers food out of a crock pot, while others are spending thousands of dollars to fully equip new kitchens. Fort Lauderdale’s Glitch Bar is an arcade bar that added indoor and outdoor sit-down food.

The PaddyWagon Irish Pub in Plant City spent $14 on a cheap crock pot so customers can eat hot dogs while they drink.

In August, there were 1,657 applications filed statewide for food service permits with the Department of Business and Regulation. It’s not clear how many came from sidelined bar owners, the newspaper noted.