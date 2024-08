The founders of Glitch Bar, an indie arcade bar in Fort Lauderdale, have quietly opened Satellite Pinball Lounge in Oakland Park, Fla., according to the Miami New Times.

Pizzas and calzones at the adjoining Moon Pizza Pie are the culinary highlight of the new bar, but the pinball arcade is what brings it all together. From Godzilla to Foo Fighters, Satellite Pinball Lounge features a collection of 18 new pin games that run on tokens.

You can see them online at www.satellitepinballlounge.com.