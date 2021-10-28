Flight Adventure Park Raises $5K for Child Cancer Orgs

Flight Adventure Park’s 13 locations partnered with local charities to raise more than $5,000 this September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The money went to GG The Warrior (Bakersfield, Calif.); Courageous Kidz (Charleston, S.C.); South Carolina Cancer Alliance (Irmo and Sandhill, S.C.); Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (Jacksonville, Fla.); St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Manchester, Conn.); Friends of Karen (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.); and Chance for Life (Springfield, Va.). Flight’s five Canadian locations (branded as iSaute), partnered with Foundation Charles-Bruneau.

“As a two-time cancer survivor, this cause is very close to my heart,” said Steven Yeffa, CEO at Flight Adventure Park. “I’m honored that we have the opportunity to give back to so many local charities and support children in their battle against cancer. We look forward to continuing to expand upon this initiative every year to help our parks’ biggest fans – the kids.”

Learn more at www.flightadventurepark.com.