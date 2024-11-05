Five Star Parks Unveiling Updated Scene75

Five Star Parks, which reports itself to be the largest owner and operator of FECs in the U.S., is excited to show off the new attractions at their freshly-renovated Scene75 Chicagoland facility.

Among those new attractions are three mega-slides – Turbo Racer, Half Pipe and Mega-Launch. Turbo Racer is a four-lane racing slide, Half Pipe allows guests to race down a steep drop into an actual half pipe, and Mega-Launch is a steep sliding experience that features some airtime.

There’s also be a 5,000-sq.-ft. three-tiered soft play structure for younger children.