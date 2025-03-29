Five Star Parks Debuts New SpeedZone Fun Park

A new SpeedZone Fun Park is in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., thanks to FEC operator Five Star Parks. The company recently opened the 79,000-sq.-ft. SpeedZone there, a 1.8-acre park that features four uniquely designed go-kart tracks.

The first is TN Twister – a three-story track that spirals through 800 linear feet of excitement. Another is the Blue Ridge Blitz, a two-story track that runs 600 linear feet. The Dragon Tail Slick Track, as its name indicates, adds an extra challenge with a slippery surface.

The final track in the park is the Junior Track, giving younger guests a chance to get in on the action.

