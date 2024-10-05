Five Star Parks CEO John Dunlap in Power 100

John Dunlap, the CEO of Five Star Parks, was recently named an honoree of the Charlotte Business Journal’s2024 CBJ Power 100, which recognizes the “most innovative power players in the area for excelling within their company and the greater community.” Dunlap has been the company’s CEO since 2022.

“This honor is a testament to the dedication of our team at Five Star Parks and their continuous commitment to enhancing family entertainment,” Dunlap said. “I am very proud to be recognized. Our team at Five Star Parks will continue working to innovate at a level that brings prosperity to the company and the greater Charlotte community.”