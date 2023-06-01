Five Star Parks Buys Fun Land

Five Star Parks & Attractions recently announced the purchase of Fun Land, which has two locations in Fairfax and Fredericksburg, Va. The acquisition follows their recent purchase of the Ohio-based Scene75.

To date, Five Star Parks has 27 family entertainment centers across 13 states. “We are so excited to welcome Fun Land into the Five Star Parks family,” said CEO John Dunlap. “Fun Land is known for delivering exceptional experiences and we are thrilled to build upon that foundation.”

The Five Star Parks & Attractions portfolio includes the Track Family Fun Parks, Adventure Ziplines and Xtreme Racing in Branson, Missouri; LazerPort Fun Center, SpeedZone and Xtreme Racing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Celebration Station with locations in Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas; Craig’s Cruisers with three locations in Michigan; Malibu Jack’s indoor theme parks with locations in Indiana and Kentucky; and Scene75 with five locations in Ohio and Illinois. Learn more at www.fivestarparks.com.