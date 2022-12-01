Five Star Parks Buys Craig’s Cruisers Locations

Five Star Parks & Attractions recently announced its acquisition of Craig’s Cruisers, which has three venues in the Michigan cities of Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.

“Five Star brings a whole team of experienced professionals from the industry,” said Jeff Gebhart, CEO of Craig’s Cruisers. “They have an appetite for growth, and we’re very excited to see what’s next for Craig’s Cruisers.”

Added John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star: “We’re big fans of the Craig’s Cruisers parks and have always been impressed by the quality of their entertainment offering, which we consider best in class. They have a tremendous leadership team with decades of experience in the family entertainment industry, and their focus on clean, safe fun is in perfect alignment with the mission of our company. We look forward to building upon the 40-year legacy that Craig’s Cruisers has established in west Michigan, and we’re excited to evolve the parks in ways that will benefit their guests, employees and communities into the future.”

Five Star now operates 19 FECs in nine states. Learn more at www.fivestarparks.com.