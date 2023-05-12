Five Star Parks & Attractions Buys Scene75’s Five Locations

Five Star Parks & Attractions recently announced the purchase of Scene75, the Ohio-based FEC chain with locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Romeoville, Ill. With the acquisition, Five Star expanded its portfolio to 25 FECs in 12 states. Five Star Parks itself was acquired by Court Square Capital Partners in March.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Scene75 to join forces with Five Star Parks & Attractions,” said Jonah Sandler, founder of Scene75. “We are proud of the experiences we have created for our guests over the years and believe Scene75 has a bright future of innovation and growth as part of Five Star Parks.”

Added Five Star’s CEO John Dunlap: “We are thrilled to welcome Scene75 to the growing Five Star Parks family. We’ve been so impressed with Scene75’s huge high-quality entertainment centers, and we are excited to continue to innovate and build the brand with their talented team.”