Five Star Appoints Charlie Keegan CEO

Charlie Keegan is now the CEO of Five Star Parks and Attractions, the company announced. He’s been on their board since February 2023 and brings more than 30 years of international experience in entertainment, leisure and hospitality.

“I’m honored to serve Five Star Parks and Attractions at such an exciting time,” Keegan said. “This is a company with incredible momentum, a strong culture, and a clear mission to deliver joy through unforgettable experiences. I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation and take our parks to new heights.”