Five Iron Golf Opens Downtown Syracuse Space

The indoor golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf has opened up in Syracuse, New York, Syracuse.com reported. The company now operates in more than 30 U.S. cities with an international expansion underway.

The 11,200-sq.-ft. location features its famous high-tech golf simulators, duckpin bowling, and a full kitchen and bar.

“This is basically an arcade for grownups,” said the venue’s general manager Sean Larsson. “You can play Pebble Beach, you can play putt-putt, you can bowl, all while eating and having a beer.”

Go to www.fiveirongolf.com to see what the fuss is all about.