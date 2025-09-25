Five Iron Golf Now Open in Cleveland

The new Van Aken District, a growing mixed-use development in Cleveland, is now home to Five Iron Golf, KOIN reports. The facility includes Trackman-powered golf simulators and Strike Club Bowling, “a modern take on duckpin designed for all ages.”

“Opening in Shaker Heights means a lot to us,” said Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Our downtown Cleveland location has already shown us how much this community embraces what we’re building, and Shaker Heights gives us a chance to take it even further.

“We’ve designed this to be a place for everything – from working on your golf game to bowling with friends, celebrating with family, hosting corporate happy hours, or just finding new ways to play together. It’s a space to perform, to party, and to connect, and we can’t wait to welcome people of all ages through the doors.”

Five Iron Golf, headquartered in New York City, operates more than 30 locations worldwide (16 states and five countries). They moved into Cleveland initially back in 2023.

Learn more about what they offer at www.fiveirongolf.com.