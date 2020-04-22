Fish Game Kings Create New Medical Supply Biz

Chad Belter, owner of Fish Game Kings and Prestige Gaming, has created a new company to help those in need and keep his employees working. Prestige Med Supply is offering all sorts of gear to the medical and related communities – hand sanitizer, face masks and shields, as well as gloves and isolation gowns.

“We found a way to be an essential business through our 10 years of sourcing experience as a manufacturer,” Belter said. “We are here to help others as it is difficult during these times to find much of these essential products, since they are being bought out by large buying groups and hospitals.”

The new company will be giving away 5,000 masks to the elderly and community churches. Learn more at www.prestigemedsupply.com.