Firstlease, Inc. Now Apex Commercial Capital

Earlier this year, Firstlease merged with Apex Mortgage Corp. to become Apex Commercial Capital. Amid the changing coin-op lending landscape, with Firestone Financial putting a stoppage on industry loans, Apex wanted to detail their commitment to amusements.

“Over the past 20 years, we have been committed to providing financial solutions to our manufacturers, vendors and customers without interruption,” the company said.

“Earlier this year, we added industry veteran Jim Hines, a former owner and executive of Firestone Financial, further adding to our expertise within the coin-op industry. Led by our chief revenue officer, Donald Wampler, Apex Commercial Capital has built a program that offers competitive rates, flexible terms and efficient turnaround times.”

To discuss your financing needs, Hines can be reached at 267-470-1924 or [email protected].