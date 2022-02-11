FirstLease Adds Jim Hines as VP

FirstLease recently welcomed Jim Hines as its vice president of business development. Hines’ focus will be equipment financing in the amusement and vending industries.

Hines has more than two decades of experience in the industry, beginning his career in 1994 with Firestone Financial. “Jim has excelled in the amusement and vending niche, holding various positions over the course of his career,” FirstLease wrote.

“I am very excited to join the FirstLease team,” Hines said. “Having been in the amusement and vending industries since 1994, I have seen firsthand the work FirstLease has done in this industry. I believe joining forces with them will bring a first-class product to all our customers, vendors and manufacturers.”

“We are excited to have an industry veteran like Jim join our team,” added FirstLease President Donald Wampler. “FirstLease has been committed to offering flexible financing options to the amusement/vending industry for the past 15 years and we feel that adding Jim will help us continue to grow our brand in this industry.”