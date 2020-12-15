First U.S. Covid Vaccines Administered in New York

An ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., was administered one of the first FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines during a live video event on the morning of Dec. 14.

According to CNN, the nurse, Sandra Lindsay, said, “I’m feeling well. I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues who have been doing a yeoman’s job to fight this pandemic all over the world. I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”

A second dose will be administered to Lindsay – and other patients who take the vaccine – 21 days later. The FDA has approved the vaccine’s emergency use and the CDC has given the OK for it to be given to people 16 and older. The first batch of the vaccine was reportedly shipped from a Pfizer plant in Portage, Mich., and arrived at more than 600 sites across all 50 states.