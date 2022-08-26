First Sports & Social with DraftKings Coming

Sports & Social DraftKings, coming this fall to Metro Detroit, will be the first location that joins those companies together.

According to The Detroit News, the venue will have a full bar and restaurant, sports viewing and “wagering experience.” Guests can use the DraftKings app to play fantasy sports and place their bets from mobile devices on a variety of sports while watching live.

The 10,400-sq.-ft. venue will have a dog-friendly patio, live music and bar games like foosball, Skee-Ball and some arcade games.