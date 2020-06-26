First Pinball Bar, Arcade Opens in Hamilton, Ohio

Pinball Garage, a new arcade bar featuring 30 pinball machines, opened in mid-June – the first facility of its kind in Hamilton, Ohio, which is about 30 miles north of Cincinnati. The venue was originally slated to open in April, but COVID-19 changed owner Brad Baker’s plans.

While he’s making the best of the situation now that the business was able to open, plans to expand the space to add 50 more pinball machines and arcade games have been postponed until next year, according to the Butler County Connect.

Despite that, Pinball Garage is positioning itself for success with an interesting mix of games new and old – from Stern’s latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jersey Jack’s Willy Wonka and Spooky Pinball’s Rick and Morty to classics like Bally’s Twilight Zone and Tales of the Arabian Nights from Williams.

Aside from the games, there are 24 drafts on tap and dozens of bottles and cans, too. Visit them at www.thepinballgarage.com or give them a like on Facebook.