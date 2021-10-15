First “Ninja Tag” in Canada Opens

Ninja Tag is the latest entertainment venue in Coquitlam, British Columbia, a suburb of Vancouver. The new facility replaces a former mini-golf and laser tag operation on the site, according to Daily Hive.

“We wanted to renovate and modernize the facility,” said Gabrielle Wilson, co-owner of Ninja Tag. “We are unlike any other facility. Imagine an indoor multi-level assault course that is a cross between Total Wipeout and Ninja Warrior, all in one exciting experience.”

Ninja Tag uses innovative technology to track progress and keep score using RFID chips. It’s the first in Canada to offer this system, Wilson said. Learn more at www.ninjatag.ca.