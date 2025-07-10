First National Darts Day Rousing Success for BullShooter

The first official observance of National Darts Day, recognized by National Day Calendar and established by BullShooter, Arachnid and TouchTunes, was celebrated across the country on June 29 with landmark achievements, charitable contributions and a renewed commitment to the sport of darts.

TouchTunes reports that $5,000 was donated to Angelina’s Song as part of the charity exhibition. The organization brings music therapy to children’s hospitals around the country.

Invited players Kasey Rader, Randy Lee, Liz Tynan, Bob McCoy and Mike Maloney competed to set the first-ever BullShooter World Records.

McCoy set the record for Most Consecutive Bullseyes at 18 (he also won the special charity exhibition, in which all five players recorded 422 bullseyes). Maloney swept the other trio of titles, including Most Bullseyes in One Minute (15); Fastest Speed Cricket Game (43 seconds); and Most 16-Foot Bullseyes (3).

This national celebration showcased not only individual excellence but also the deep cultural and social significance of the sport, organizers said. Through BullShooter’s Play the Pro Series, amateur players had the opportunity to remotely challenge the professional darts players, fostering nationwide participation and community engagement.

The day also marked the official launch of Golden Bull, a new game mode now available on BullShooter electronic dartboards that commemorates the 50th “golden” anniversary of Arachnid.

Participants and fans are encouraged to continue the celebration by sharing their best trick shots on social media using the hashtag #NationalDartsDay.

Visit www.nationaldartsday.com to see more of this year’s activities. Explore more and join in on the upcoming BullShooter Season XL at www.bullshooter.com.