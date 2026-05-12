First Looping Roller Coaster Turns 50

The world’s first looping roller coaster debuted on May 8, 1976, and Parade reported that it has reverted back to its original name – The Great American Revolution.

The coaster, located at Six Flags Magic Mountain, has been known in recent years as The New Revolution. It was the first to successfully send riders through a full 360-degree vertical loop and was also designated as a “Coaster Landmark” by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Six Flags will have 50th anniversary merchandise and limited-time food and beverage options leaning into the 1970s nostalgia.