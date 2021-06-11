First Lasertron Conference Since Early 2020 a Success

Lasertron held its first in-person conference since early 2020 last month and got great reviews from attendees – all of whom were excited to be off of Zoom and back among industry friends and colleagues.

“It was great to see everyone and be seen on something other than a computer screen,” said Sharon Marcum of Renaissance Fun Center. “I’m looking forward to more industry events. I think I came away with more ideas and inspiration from that 2-day conference than I did sitting through a whole year of webinars.”

At the event, attendees were free to try out Lasertron’s newest axe-throwing attraction, which was a good time. They also celebrated the birthdays of Beth Standlee (TrainerTainment) and Kenny Owen (Big Apple Fun Center).

Lasertron’s next conference is scheduled for Sept. 14-15. Click here to register or contact the company’s Ann Kessler at 205-257-3930 or [email protected].