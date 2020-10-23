Firestone Financial Announces Covid-Related Survey Results

Firestone Financial recently released the results of their amusement industry survey, which included information about purchasing needs and industry event attendance plans in 2021.

Of the 132 surveys completed in September, 65% of respondents said they plan to purchase equipment for their business in the next 12 months and 47% plan to finance up to $50,000 in that same time period. Due to Covid-19, 45% of respondents said they’re not currently making previously-planned purchases.

A sizable 59% said they have no plans to attend any in-person events for the remainder of 2020 or 2021.

“Our customers and industry partners have faced their greatest challenges this year – from shutdowns to shifts in consumer behavior to changes and limitations in facility operations,” said Firestone Financial’s executive vice president and COO Michael Smith. “Firestone has always prided itself on supporting the amusement industry. In response to the uncertainty Covid-19 has caused in the industry, we want the survey results to be used as a resource to understand where our customers are, what their plans are over the next 12 months, and how we can best service those plans.” Learn more at www.firestonefinancial.com.