Fire in the Hole! Mini-Golf Biz Opens

Fire in the Hole Miniature Golf Adventures held a grand opening event on Saturday, May 18, in Casey, Ill., according to WTHI.

The indoor venue features two, 9-hole courses, both of which are firefighting themed in honor of the history of the building it’s located in.

Guests can choose between a course where they become a volunteer firefighter to extinguish a house (dubbed Firefighters Fury) or a course that’s full of obstacles built from firefighting tools (Heroic Hazards).

The operators are also currently soliciting food truck vendors who want to set up in downtown Casey outside of their business. Learn more at www.fireintheholeminigolf.com.