Fire-Destroyed New Jersey Arcade Plans to Rebuild

Owners of Playland’s Castaway Cove, an Ocean City, N.J. arcade gutted by a Jan. 30 fire, will rebuild. According to the company’s vice president, Brian Hartley, plans have been submitted to the city’s planning board that call for a new arcade and food service on the ground floor.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the layout will be similar to what was there before – with a Dairy Queen and a restaurant on each side of the arcade. The second floor will be expanded to include more storage and office space.

The building’s decorative pirate ship, complete with an oversized pirate and parrot on deck, was also destroyed in the fire. Whether or not it will be replaced is yet to be seen. Hartley said the final decision will need to wait for the building plans to be approved.