Fire-Damaged Boardwalk Arcade Demolished, Reopening Soon

Playland’s Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk in New Jersey is rebuilding after a massive fire in January, starting with the demolition of the arcade and office building last week, according to WPVI. The accidental blaze was caused by an undetermined electrical source near the front of the building.

While the arcade building and famous pirate ship were damaged beyond repair, many of the rides were untouched. Castaway Cove is set to reopen March 27 with about 20 of its 32 rides ready to go opening weekend, said Brian Hartley, vice president of the business.

The park will use a side entrance while a temporary deck is built and there won’t be an arcade this summer, Hartley added. Learn more at www.oceancityfun.com.