Fire Betty’s Reopens

The Tallahassee, Florida, bar Fire Betty’s, which holds various live music and dance events, recently reopened as an arcade bar.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the venue has “new food, new drinks and a killer mix of modern games and original arcade classics.”

They originally opened in 2014 as an arcade bar, but owners explained on Facebook that they sold it in 2016 and bought it back in 2021 after the new owners shut down during the pandemic.

“At the time, we shifted it into more of a music and event venue,” they explained. “Bringing the arcade concept back has always been something we wanted to do, but the capital outlay is huge and finding the right retro games takes a lot of time.

“We finally decided this was the year to bring it back the right way. This time, we still have the retro games people remember, but the majority of our games are brand new. We really believe we have the nicest and newest arcade games in town, and we’re excited for people to see what Fire Betty’s has become.”

Visit them online at: www.facebook.com/firebettys.