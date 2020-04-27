Financial Assistance Webinar by AAMA Streaming Today

AAMA continues its new webinar series today, April 28, at 10: 30 a.m. Central with “The Road to Recovery: Financial Assistance & Loans.” (Register here.) The webinars, held every Tuesday at the same time, are open to the first 200 registrants and are free to members and non-members alike. They will tackle the challenges the industry is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch their first one here, and stay tuned for more on May 5 and May 12. Get registration details ahead of time via the AAMA Facebook page, or visit www.coin-op.org for additional information.