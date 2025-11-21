Close Menu
Film Alley Brings Movies, Bowling & Arcade to Arkansas

INSTANT REPLAY

A new movie entertainment center chain, Film Alley, has moved into the former Breckenridge Regal Theater in Little Rock, Arkansas, reported KTHV. Film Alley is owned by the Texas-based Schulman Theatres company, which also operates the City Lights brand.

There are eight screening rooms, eight duckpin bowling lanes, an arcade with redemption, and a restaurant-bar. “In terms of experience, you won’t find it anywhere else,” touted the location’s general manager, Denard Stewart.

The venue opened on Nov. 13.

Learn more at www.breckenridge.filmalley.net.  

