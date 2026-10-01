Fiesta Fun Center Expands with Creative Works

Fiesta Fun Center in St. George, Utah, has revealed an expansion that includes an 8,000-sq.-ft. laser tag arena by Creative Works.

The company installed their smaller 4,000-sq.-ft. jungle-themed arena back in 2016. The updated, two-story attraction now features “an elevated narrative-based Launch Room experience, 50 laser tag vests and custom-fabricated prehistoric thematic elements.”

“We loved our old laser tag,” explained Fiesta Fun Center’s David McCormick. “We wanted to increase the size of our arcade, so that meant laser tag was in the way. But we didn’t want to lose it, so we wanted to go bigger, better and create that experience.”

Nick Salfity, Creative Works’ consultant on the project, added: “Working alongside the team at Fiesta Fun was an exceptional experience. They came to the table with a crystal-clear vision of the guest experience they wanted to deliver, which allowed our concept artists and engineers to seamlessly bring that vision to life. The result turned out great, and I’m excited for the many memories it’s going to create for their guests.”

As part of the arcade expansion, Creative Works also installed a ValoArena mixed reality attraction.

To see behind the scenes from this project, go to www.wearecreativeworks.com/fiesta-fun-laser-tag-arena-expansion.