FieldhouseUSA Opens Sixth Fun Center Facility

FieldhouseUSA opened its sixth location on Aug. 26 at the Town Center at Aurora in the Colorado city of the same name.

According to 9News, the multi-purpose facility is home to eight volleyball courts, which can be converted to basketball courts, as well as a 30,000-sq.-ft. Airhouse Adventure Park featuring a ropes course, “zip zag” coaster, mini-golf, an arcade and more.

The venue takes over a space formerly occupied by Sears, which closed in late 2019. FieldhouseUSA hosts year-round leagues, training programs, camps and other youth programs and corporate events. Learn more information at www.fieldhouseusa.com.