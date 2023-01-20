Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»FGTeeV Out of Time Now Available from LAI

FGTeeV Out of Time Now Available from LAI

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

LAI Games’ newest redemption game FGTeeV Out of Time, based on one of YouTube’s biggest gaming channels, is now available and ready to ship, according to the company.

The family-friendly FGTeeV was the number one gaming channel on YouTube in 2021 and boasts more than 53 million followers across their social media platforms, mainly hitting the 13-17-year-old age demographic. Out of Time features FGTeeV merchandise and other redemption fun.

Click here to see the game in action and visit www.laigames.com for more information.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.