FEG’s Steve Paris Promoted to COO

Steve Paris is now Family Entertainment Group’s chief operating officer. He previously served as the company’s senior vice president of strategic operations. Paris has more than 30 years of industry experience, including seven with FEG.

“Steve has earned this role through his exceptional leadership in the field, his operational discipline, and the deep trust he’s built with our teams and partners,” said CEO Rex Jackson. “As we expand, maintaining consistent execution across our portfolio is critical. Steve’s experience and operating mindset are exactly what we need for this next phase of growth.”

In other news, Mark Nesfeder will transition into a newly-created leadership role focused on “new opening excellence,” where he will develop and lead “a repeatable playbook to ensure seamless, high-performance launches as FEG expands its geographic footprint.”