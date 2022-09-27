FEG’s Max Action Arena Opening this Fall in Orlando

Max Action Arena, set to open this fall in Orlando, will feature 8,000 sq. ft. of virtual reality, adventure rooms, axe throwing and an escape room. Family Entertainment Group is the company behind the venue, according to WKMG.

“With its cutting-edge VR technology and collaborative experiences, Max Action Arena is the perfect place for friends and family to compete and explore together,” said Ray Smith, vice president of business development at Family Entertainment Group.

Zero Latency VR will be among the experiences offered. Other attractions include adventure rooms where visitors have to race against the clock to solve crimes, work through puzzles in medieval worlds and much more.

The facility will be located in ICON Park near FEG’s In The Game venue. Learn more at www.maxactionarena.com.