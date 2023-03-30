FEG’s Bob Baxter Celebrates 90th Birthday

Bob Baxter, the “Esteemed Maintenance Guy” from FEG’s In The Game Hollywood Park in Crestwood, Illinois, recently turned 90. The company said, “Bob has been an integral part of the In the Game Hollywood Park team for 24 years and may be the oldest member of the Family Entertainment Group family.”

Baxter’s range of skills include plumbing, electrical work, painting, building and other odd jobs; he also does maintenance on the mini-golf course and bumper cars.

In wishing Bob a happy birthday, the company continued shouting his praises: “Despite being ‘old school,’ Bob has shown us all that age is just a number and that we should never stop moving, working and enjoying life. General manager Mark Picard praised Bob’s incredible energy and ability to connect with staff of all ages, stating that he talks to the young staff as easily as he talks to the ‘old people.’”