FEG Welcomes CFO Jason Clark to Team

Family Entertainment Group recently appointed Jason Clark as their chief financial officer. Clark has financial leadership experience with companies like McDonald’s and Puttshack, where he was most recently their CFO.

“We are in an incredibly exciting period at FEG, and we are being very intentional about the leaders we are bringing in to help shape our next chapter,” said CEO Rex Jackson. “Jason is exactly the kind of forward-thinking CFO we need – someone who sees finance as a driver of strategy and growth, not a support function. His experience at the highest levels of the restaurant and entertainment industries, combined with his track record of performing under pressure in fast-moving, high-growth environments, makes him the right person at exactly the right time. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Clark added: “FEG has built exactly the kind of foundation that makes growth not just possible, but inevitable. I joined for three reasons: Rex’s leadership and the exceptional team he’s assembled; a private equity partnership that operates as a true partnership; and a culture defined by genuine excitement and collaboration about what comes next. I couldn’t be more energized to be part of it.”