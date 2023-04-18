FEG Updates Arcade at Florida’s Give Kids the World Village

Family Entertainment Group has worked with its industry partners to revitalize the Amberville Arcade at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Fla. The group is one of IAAPA’s charity partners.

The company said they added great new games and fun experiences, and also provided attractions that accommodated individuals with special needs – allowing for family play and access for those with mobility challenges.

FEG said contributing to the efforts were Betson Enterprises, Stern Pinball, ICE, Team Play, Apple Industries, Raw Thrills, Bay Tek, GameTime and Sega Amusements.

“FEG is fortunate to have such generous and kind peers in the amusement industry,” said the company’s VP of merchandise Lisa Price. “We have been coming to and donating equipment to the village for just over 10 years, but this year was really something special – everyone went above and beyond.”