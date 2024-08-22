FEG Taps Rex Jackson as New Company CEO

George Smith, the founder and executive chairman of Family Entertainment Group, has announced Rex Jackson as his company’s new CEO.

“Rex brings a wealth of related industry experience, joining us from Merlin Entertainments as managing director of Legoland Parks North America,” Smith said. “I’m confident he’ll lead us to even greater heights.

“He will fully assume the day-to-day responsibilities of CEO, allowing me to transition into the role of executive chairman. In this capacity, I’ll focus on long-term strategy and growth initiatives, key industry and client relationships, and providing support to our C-suite.”

Smith said he is the largest single private stockholder of FEG and remains committed to the company’s success. “I look forward to the next chapter and am excited about what we can achieve in the next 20 years!”