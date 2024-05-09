FEG Names Elakkatt VP of Finance

Family Entertainment Group, an industry leader in game room and entertainment center operations, design, development and consultation, has appointed Sajju Elakkatt as their vice president of finance.

Elakkatt previously worked with several large organizations, including Sears Holding Group and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as well as a tech startup. He has worked with multiple teams in areas ranging from budgeting and forecasting to financial modeling, sales and marketing support and operational financial analysis.

In the newly-created role at FEG, Elakkatt will focus on financial planning and analysis for the company as it continues an aggressive growth trajectory.

“We are excited to have Sajjuu on our team,” said Jim Connolly, the company’s chief financial officer. “Adding his experience and leadership, he will play a key role in our financial strategic planning.” Learn more about the company at www.fegllc.com.