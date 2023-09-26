FEG Cuts the Ribbon, Opens Another In The Game

Family Entertainment Group’s In The Game Liberty Center celebrated its grand opening weekend from Sept. 21-24 with a ribbon cutting and VIP event. The facility, located in Liberty Township, Ohio, is 17,000 sq. ft. and features an arcade, VR, an escape room, a motion thrill ride theater, axe throwing and more.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating the grand opening of our seventh In The Game location in the Queen City,” said Scott Brown, director of marketing with Family Entertainment Group. “We look forward to creating a vibrant, exciting space where families and communities can enjoy excellent food and exceptional entertainment.”

In addition to the entertainment, In The Game Liberty Center also has a full-service restaurant, outdoor patio and bar with seating for up to 150 guests. Visit www.libertycenter.inthegame.net for more information.