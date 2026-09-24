FEG Chooses Intercard for Massive Topgolf Rollout

Family Entertainment Group is bringing their arcades to nearly 100 Topgolf sites by the end of the year and Intercard is going along with them as the cashless technology provider.

“At Intercard we set standards, and our products have become the industry standard for route and FEC operators who want to capture new revenue streams and plan for growth,” said Rob Geiger, the company’s customer relations director. “We are proud to be part of this project with FEG and Topgolf, who continue to set standards for customer service and satisfaction in the amusement industry.”

Intercard says their iTeller kiosks, iReaders and new kiosk-free Impulse Plus readers will “enable FEG to maximize revenue by accepting multiple forms of payment including play cards, credit cards, RFID and mobile payment.”

To learn more about Intercard, visit www.intercardinc.com.

Click here for the FEG-Topgolf announcement.