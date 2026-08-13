FEG Celebrates 100th Location Milestone

Family Entertainment Group has announced a partnership with the cruise line Margaritaville at Sea to manage their onboard FECs across the entire Margaritaville at Sea fleet, which marks FEG’s 100th managed location.

“Reaching 100 locations taught us how to build and run family entertainment centers in almost any environment,” said FEG CEO Rex Jackson. “A cruise ship is one of the most demanding of them all. Operating arcades across the Margaritaville at Sea fleet reflects the operational discipline our team brings to every venue we run.”

The company said from the moment guests step into one of the at-sea entertainment centers, they’ll “encounter the same quality programming and professionally managed fun that has made FEG a trusted name across its land-based portfolio.”

Added Kyle Anderson, the chief commercial officer for Margaritaville at Sea: “Delivering memorable experiences for every generation is central to the Margaritaville at Sea vacation. Family Entertainment Group brings an exceptional track record of creating engaging family entertainment, and we’re excited to welcome them aboard as we continue investing in experiences that make our ships even more fun for guests of all ages.”

Learn more at www.fegllc.com and www.margaritavilleatsea.com.