FEG Buys Orlando’s Arcade City Game Room

As part of their strategy to acquire high quality assets in heavily trafficked locations, Family Entertainment Group just announced its purchase of Arcade City and 7D Dark Ride Adventure from Face Amusements.

“The attractions are a dynamic part of the entertainment complex, which is the home of the Wheel at ICON Park,” FEG said. ICON Park is a destination entertainment, dining and shopping complex just up the road from the Orange County Convention Center.

Over the next few months, FEG will expand the offering in a brand-new 7,000-sq.-ft. space and rebrand it as In The Game Icon Park, expected to be completed by February 2021. Learn more on Family Entertainment Group at www.fegllc.com.